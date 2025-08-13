Hajj 2026 Draw Result Out: How to Check Qurrah and Waiting Lists Online on Haj Committee Website

Every year, thousands of people from India apply for the Hajj pilgrimage. The last date for applying and filing the Hajj 2026 form was August 7, 2025. The applicants can now check the draw result and list of names as the Haj Committee of India released the 'Qurrah' and waiting lists state-wise through live streaming on Wednesday, August 13, after the selection process is completed. This year, the application process began on August 13, 2025.

Applicants can check their names for the Haj 2026 selection list, as the rituals will likely begin between May 24 and 29, 2026. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to checking the Haj list. The Hajj Committee of India announced Qurrah in its live streaming event at Hajj House in Mumbai today.

Live Streaming of Qurrah for Hajj 2026

Here's How to Check Names On the Haj Committee of India Website

1. Visit the official website of the Haj Committee of India at hajcommittee.gov.in.

2. Find and click on 'Provisional Selection List or Waiting List' from the home page.

3. You will see PDFs of states.

4. Click on your states PDF a list of names, cover number, selection number, date will appear.

If your name is selected, your photo, name, father’s name, age, and other details will appear on the screen.

The applicant will also be notified via SMS on their registered mobile number. Pilgrims can check their status and Hajj Qurrah result using the cover number, contact their State Haj Committee, or call the helpline at 022-22107070.

Amount To Be Paid After Selection: After the selection, the applicant has to pay Advance Haj amount of Rs. 1,52,300 by August 20.