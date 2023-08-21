Halt for reels and photos on Samruddhi Highway? Beware of new regulations

Attention all Samruddhi Highway travellers! Engaging in the practice of stopping vehicles on the Samruddhi Highway for the purpose of capturing reels and photos is about to come with a hefty price tag. Traffic authorities have initiated actions against individuals who pause on the highway for such activities.

In recent days, an upsurge has been witnessed in youths and girls capturing images and reels by blocking vehicles on Samruddhi Highway. Near Daulatabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a group of youngsters was spotted shooting reels on a highway bridge. Given the high-speed flow of vehicles on the Samruddhi Highway, such interruptions pose risks to drivers and may even lead to accidents due to abrupt braking. Following these concerns, the traffic police have taken swift action to address the issue.

Effective immediately, the capturing of reels and photographs on the Samruddhi Highway is prohibited. The traffic police have officially mandated this directive. Non-compliance with the order could result in a fine of Rs 500 and up to one month of imprisonment, as per the regional media reports. As a result, those intending to halt for photography or reel recording on the Samruddhi Highway must exercise caution and adhere to the new regulations.