HC directs Maharashtra govt to take public prosecutor exam in Marathi too

The Maharashtra Government should implement seriously its policy to promote Marathi language, the Bombay High Court has said while directing it to henceforth hold the public prosecutor recruitment exam in the State in Marathi also.A division bench of Justices S.V. Gangapurwala and R.N. Laddha passed the order on September 7 on a petition filed by one Pratap Jadhav, seeking that the exam for the posts of public prosecutors be conducted in Marathi also instead of only English.The order was made available on Saturday. Mr. Jadhav had said he studied in Marathi since school, and that proceedings before the courts of Judicial Magistrate First Class and Civil Judge Junior Division are normally conducted in Marathi language. The government cannot say that for the examination of the magistrates and civil judges can be provided for answering in Marathi language and for the examination of Public Prosecutor the same facility would not be provided. In fact, it is the general stand of the government to promote the local language [Marathi]," the HC said.

"We may not fathom the stand of the government," it added.The examination is scheduled on September 11, 2022, and hence it may not be possible for an order to be passed for this year's exam, the court said."However, the government shall ensure that the next examination to be held for public prosecutors shall be conducted in English as well as Marathi language," it said.The court further said its order would help in implementing the Maharashtra Government's policy of promoting Marathi, the language of the State.The petition claimed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) holds the exam for the selection of lower courts in Marathi as well as English language.Additional Government Pleader Molina Thakur told the court that this year 7,700 candidates are appearing for the examination for the posts of public prosecutors.She claimed only the petitioner has raised the objection over language and that it may not be possible to find an examiner to assess the answer papers in Marathi language.