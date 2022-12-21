"He has no right to continue": Nana Patole demands Eknath Shinde's resignation over land scam

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole demanded chief minister Eknath Shinde's resignation over alleged Nagpur land scam.Speaking to media, Patole said that chief minister Eknath Shinde had no right to continue in his post even for a minute and should resign immediately.Patole said that the court had passed strictures against chief minister Eknath Shinde's decision. How could they stay in office after committing such a huge land scam? During the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the then home minister Anil Deshmukh and minister Sanjay Rathod resigned as soon as the allegations were made against them. So why was the chief minister not leaving the chair when there was such a serious charge and the court too had made observations against him? When Eknath Shinde was the urban development minister, a plot of land worth Rs 100 crore in Nagpur was handed over to a builder for a much lesser price and the court has also passed strictures on the chief minister in this case.

MVA alleged that Eknath Shinde when he was serving as the urban development minister under the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government allocated five acres of NIT land meant for the redevelopment of slum dwellers to 16 developers. The MVA further stated that land worth Rs 100 crores was given at a throwaway price of Rs two crores. The Bombay High Nagpur bench even passed a scathing order against the government for interfering in the administration decisions when the matter was pending before the court.Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde refuted all allegations while deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the government has already put the stay over the allocations of the land to the developers. He said that the government has also cancelled the allocations of these plots.However, Uddhav Thackeray said, "If all is well, then why did the government cancel the allocations of this plot to developers? There must be something fishy and the incumbent government is trying to cover it up. But we will continue to fight and demand the resignation of Shinde.