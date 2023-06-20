Heads of 120 nations want PM Modi to lead them on global front: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the heads of state and government of 120 nations wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead them and become their voice on the global front.

He was speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district. The heads or prime ministers of 120 countries passed a resolution asking PM Modi to lead them. They asked him to become their voice on the global front. This is the recognition our country’s leader has received, Fadnavis said.

However, Fadnavis did not provide any details during his address about the resolution or the nations involved. Incidentally, India hosted a two-day virtual special summit titled Voice of the Gobal South Summit in January this year that, which saw the participation of 120 developing nations.

The summit, the theme of which was Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose, was inspired by the PM’s vision of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas (inclusivity, development, confidence and efforts of all), officials had said at the time.