Heat Wave: Nagpur Scorches at 41.2 Degrees; Environmentalists Blame Deforestation

Nagpur finds itself in the grip of scorching temperatures, with the mercury holding steady at 41.2 degrees for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, neighboring areas like Wardha and Bramhapuri in Vidarbha register even higher temperatures, exceeding 42 degrees. Forecasts indicate that the mercury is poised to climb further, potentially surpassing 43 degrees in the forthcoming week, signaling the onset of an intense summer.

Concerned environmentalists in the city attribute the increasingly harsh summers to the relentless elimination of green cover. Their worries intensify as authorities plan to fell six mature trees, ranging from 17 to 31 years old, to make way for a multipurpose indoor stadium project for Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University. This moves echoes previous concerns raised by environmentalists who have campaigned against the clearance of green spaces like Bharat Van and Ajni Van for the development of the Nagpur Metro project.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the soaring temperatures are not confined to Nagpur alone; Wardha and Bramhapuri also recorded temperatures exceeding 42 degrees on Wednesday, while other major cities in the region continue to experience temperatures above 40 degrees.