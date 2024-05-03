Heatwave Impact: Lemon Squeezes Pocket As Prices Hit the Roof In Nashik

As temperatures soar to a blistering 40 degrees Celsius, residents of Nashik are contending not only with the discomfort of scorching heat but also the burden of soaring lemon prices. The city's onset of a heatwave has spurred demand for lemons, exacerbating the impact of a dwindling supply.The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nashik has reported a significant decline in lemon supply over recent days, with current figures indicating a mere 100 to 200 kilograms available in the market. This scarcity has driven prices upward within APMC markets, with lemon costs steadily climbing.

Previously, standard market rates hovered around 3-4 lemons for 10 rupees, but Nashik residents are now paying approximately 10 rupees for a single lemon, reflecting a substantial price hike. The reduced supply, estimated to have dropped by 60%, has disrupted the delicate balance of supply and demand, sending ripples through the local market.

Also Read: Turmeric Prices Surge in Maharashtra: Export Demand and Favorable Conditions Boost Farmers' Earnings

Farmers attribute the decline in supply to the adverse effects of hot weather on lemon crops. Consequently, there are fewer lemons available for harvesting. In an effort to stabilize the market, the APMC is importing lemons from Madhya Pradesh, which are larger and juicier.

