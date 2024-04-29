Heatwave In Thane: Residents Brace for Sweltering Conditions As Temperatures Soar

Residents of Thane are bracing for a severe heatwave over the next week, with the maximum temperature hitting 41°C and minimum staying as high as 27°C today. There is a heatwave warning in effect today. The city’s temperature has witnessed a phenomenal rise in the last few days. According to IMD, yesterday’s maximum temperature recorded was 40.8 °C. The relative humidity recorded yesterday was 44 percent.

Looking at the upcoming forecast, extreme heat seems likely tomorrow with a maximum of 39°C and minimum of 27 °C. The first three days of May offer no signs of the heatwave abating, with clear skies persisting and highs hovering around 37°C to 36°C . Minimum temperatures remain elevated at 27°C through this period. Some marginal cooling is anticipated from May 3rd onwards as maximum temperatures dip slightly to 35°C, though the "mainly clear sky" forecast suggests only moderate relief.