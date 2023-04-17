Heatwave scorches Bhusawal and Chandrapur, temps exceed 43°C

Thirteen individuals lost their lives due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, a tragic incident that has left several others injured and receiving medical care. This event has caused tension in the political climate of the state, which has coincided with an increase in temperatures in various districts, causing alarm.

Normally, the heat wave in India begins to intensify in mid-May, but this year, it has already made its presence felt in April. The rise in humidity levels in the atmosphere has caused temperatures in numerous cities to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department's data, Bhusawal in north Maharashtra experienced a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest city in the region. Chandrapur followed closely behind, with a temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, becoming the second hottest city in the state. Additionally, a significant number of cities in Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra have recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.