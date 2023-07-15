Heavy rain expected in Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha; Konkan including Mumbai on alert

As several districts in Vidarbha, including Konkan, grapple with floods, the Meteorological Department has forecasted another spell of heavy rainfall in the state. Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Konkan are expected to witness heavy downpours accompanied by lightning strikes in the next four to five days.

Consequently, a red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Thane and Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has also provided information that a yellow alert has been issued for the entire Vidarbha region. This development holds the potential to bring significant relief to farmers who have been facing difficulties due to inadequate rainfall.

In the past couple of weeks, several districts in the Konkan and Vidarbha regions of the state have experienced significant rainfall. However, regions like Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, and Western Maharashtra have only received scattered showers. This situation has further worsened the ongoing economic crisis faced by farmers during the crucial sowing season. Nonetheless, the weather forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state over the next four to five days, bringing hope and happiness to the farming community.

Bhandara, Gondia, and Wardha districts in Vidarbha are currently witnessing continuous rainfall, causing the water levels of many rivers in the region to rise. As a precautionary measure, residents living near these rivers are advised to remain vigilant.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the districts of Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Thane, Palghar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Latur, and Nanded in the next four to five days. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane, and the surrounding areas have already experienced heavy rainfall since yesterday, resulting in waterlogging and disrupted transportation. Continuous drizzling rain has inconvenienced the residents of Mumbai. With the anticipation of heavy rainfall once again, farmers are expressing joy as it will be beneficial for their agricultural activities.