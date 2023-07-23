Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai tomorrow, yellow alert issued

The weather department issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for Monday. As the rain situation prevails Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, and a 'yellow alert' to Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again.

The landslide in Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, has resulted in at least 27 deaths, and over 78 people are still reported missing. Chief minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and informed him about the prevailing flood and landslide situation caused by incessant rain. The Shiv Sena announced that the chief minister would adopt children who lost both parents in the landslide.