Heavy rains cause huge flood, water enters Kinhola village,

Kawtha (Hingoli): From the night of 8th July to 5 am on 9th July, cloudburst-like rain occurred in Kawtha area of ​​Vasmat taluka. Due to the heavy flood that occurred in the rivers and streams in this area, the water has entered the village of Kinola and the agriculture in Kavtha Kinola etc. has also suffered a lot.

Also, two rivers and three drains come together at Kinola village, namely Kurunda River, Somthana Nala, Kurundana. Due to the heavy rains of the night, the Asana river and the Kurunda river and sewage stream were flooded and all this water entered the village of Kinola. While everyone was sleeping, a sudden deluge broke the rigging.

The flood water entered many houses including temple Zilla Parishad School Gram Panchayat office in the village. Due to this, the lives of many useful materials were washed away on the street. The crops planted on the banks of the river Asana have also been heavily damaged and the lands have been washed away. But due to water accumulation in the standing crop, the crops have been lost.

In the same way, the land has gone under water due to heavy flooding in Tontapushi Stream on Kavtha Kurunda Marga. Due to the already late sowing and now the heavy floods, the farmers in this area have become completely helpless. Villagers Punjabrao Jadhav, Marutrao Jadhav, Vithore said that after 1983, the flood came to Kinola village only this year.