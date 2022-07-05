Heavy rains in Mumbai trigger landslide in Ghatkopar; no casualties reported

A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. A house was badly damaged in the landslide.No casualties reported so far.Severe water logging was also reported between T junction and Kalanagar in Bandra, after heavy rains lash parts of the city.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Along with heavy rains, As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for south Konkan region and Goa and a 'yellow alert' for north Konkan, north central and south central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken. The Marathwada region is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, the IMD said.

