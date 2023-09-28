Heavy rains lash Nashik district, water level in Godavari rises

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Nashik district experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in the release of water from multiple dams and causing a subsequent increase in the water level of the Godavari river, according to an official statement.

The rains caused inconvenience to officegoers and students going to schools in Nashik city, while fewer people ventured out to visit Ganpati pandals.

As a result of the persistent heavy rainfall in the past few days, authorities have initiated the discharge of water from dams such as Gangapur, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Kadwa, Palkhed, Karanjwan, Waghad, and Darna.

The release of 3,408 cusecs of water from the Gangapur dam on Wednesday contributed to the elevation of the Godavari river's water level, as reported by the official. If the rains continue, then the discharge of water will be increased in phases, irrigation department officials said.