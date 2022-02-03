Here's how Emraan Hashmi wished his son on his birthday
On the occasion of his son Ayaan's birthday, actor Emraan Hashmi penned a quirky wish.
Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture of his son, almost about to kiss mother Parveen.
Since Emraan has an image of a kisser, he wrote, "Like Father like Son Happy Birthday big boy."
Emraan's post has left fans in splits.
"Hahahaha. Hilarious caption," a social media user commented.
"Rofl. This made me laugh," another one wrote.
For the unversed, Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 3. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019.
( With inputs from ANI )
