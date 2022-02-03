Here's how Emraan Hashmi wished his son on his birthday

Published: February 3, 2022

On the occasion of his son Ayaan's birthday, actor Emraan Hashmi penned a quirky wish.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture of his son, almost about to kiss mother Parveen.

Since Emraan has an image of a kisser, he wrote, "Like Father like Son Happy Birthday big boy."

Emraan's post has left fans in splits.

"Hahahaha. Hilarious caption," a social media user commented.

"Rofl. This made me laugh," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 3. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

