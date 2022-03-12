Here's what made Alaya F cry her eyes out
By ANI | Published: March 12, 2022 06:32 PM2022-03-12T18:32:46+5:302022-03-12T18:40:02+5:30
Bollywood actor Alaya F is a bubbly person but something recently made the happy-go-lucky girl cry her eyes out at work.
Bollywood actor Alaya F is a bubbly person but something recently made the happy-go-lucky girl cry her eyes out at work.
The answer? Contact lenses!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor shared a video documenting her struggle to put contact lenses in her eyes.
As seen in the clip, the actor had a hard time wearing the lenses and ended up with a burning sensation in her tear-filled eyes.
In the caption, she wrote, "I can do many things in life, putting in lenses is definitely not one of them @mehakoberoi can confirm this #TheStruggleIsReal"
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca_rleto36k/
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor's upcoming films include 'Freddy' with co-star Kartik Aaryan, along with the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app