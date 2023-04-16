High on drugs, Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km in Navi Mumbai

A 22-year-old man under the influence of marijuana (ganja) dragged a traffic constable on the bonnet of his car for around 10 to 12 km in Navi Mumbai after the constable tried stopping his car for a routine check-up during a nakabandi (blockade) on Saturday afternoon.The CCTV footage of the incident in which the traffic constable was clinging for his life on the bonnet of the speeding car went viral on social media. The car was eventually stopped by other traffic officials on Uran road.

The incident happened at Blue Diamond Chowk in Navi Mumbai when traffic constable Siddheshwar Mali (37) from the Vashi traffic unit was on nakabandi duty. He waved his hand to a passing car directing the driver to stop for a check. The driver, identified as Aditya Dhondiram Bembade (22), sped the car from the spot.Suspecting that there could be something suspicious in the car, Mali chased the car on his bike and intercepted it near Masaal Market on Palm Beach Road, Vashi. Instead of stopping, Bembade tried to ram the car into him and in order to save his life, Mali climbed on the bonnet.

The other traffic cops who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the control room and followed the car. Meanwhile, another team blocked the road with trailers at Gavhan phata, Uran road to eventually stop the car.“I was scared for my life while being on the bonnet. In my 15 years of service, I have not undergone such trauma. I am just not in a proper state of mind. I don’t even remember what happened after the car was stopped and what the driver said,” said Mali, a Ghansoli resident.Bembade, who tried to evade getting caught for being intoxicated, has now ended up getting booked on an attempted murder charge. “His medical report says that he was under the influence of marijuana (ganja). We are doing the procedure of taking him into custody. He finished his bachelor of management studies this year and stays with his father, a government official and his homemaker mother in sector 15 Nerul,” senior police inspector.