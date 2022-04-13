Highest alcohol sales in Maha during second wave of covid

The Corona pandemic has disrupted public life for the past two years. Kerala and Maharashtra were hit hardest by the covid wave in the country. In particular, in the second wave, the situation in Maharashtra had become alarming. But in this too, alcohol sales in the state has set a new record.

According to government figures, the second wave of the Corona pandemic sold more than 17,177 crores of liquor in Maharashtra. Which is nearly Rs 2,000 crore more than last year. According to Maharashtra Excise, the highest sales of liquor were in 2021-22 as compared to last 3 years. Sales increased by 17% compared to 2020-21. However, the state excise department could not meet the target. The excise department had set a target of Rs 18,000 crore in 2021-22. It was only 95 percent successful this year.

