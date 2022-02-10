Hijab Row: This Mumbai college doesn't allow students to wear hijab or burqa

Controversy has erupted in Karnataka over wearing hijab in colleges. Its repercussions are being felt all over the country. The same thing is happening now in a college in Mumbai. Women's hijab and veil are banned in colleges in Mumbai. Therefore, this college is also being criticized. The name of this college is MMP Shah College run by SNDT University. Opponents of the ongoing hijab in Karnataka are protesting across the country. Fortunately, Maharashtra has not been affected by this issue. The state government is also keeping an eye on those who oppose the hijab. Despite this, hijab is strictly banned in a college in Mumbai. Therefore, the Maharashtra government and the college are criticized. MMP Shah College, run by SNDT University in Mumbai, has banned the wearing of hijab, scarf and burqa. It is in the manual book of the college. The college has clearly stated that one cannot enter the college wearing a scarf, veil and burqa in these rules.

I can't talk about it now. You come to the college and meet me. I will give you detailed feedback. I will not give any feedback on whether it is in our college manual or not, said the headmaster of MMP Shah College.

Assembly member / MLA Raees Sheikh made his statement in this regard, saying that if there are such rules in colleges in Maharashtra, then we are against it. We demand that the college administration should change the rules in time and also we demand that the Maharashtra government should pay attention to this. Otherwise, we will oppose the college administration.