Hindusthani Bhau's police custody extended by one day

Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau's police custody has been extended by one day. Vikas Phatak has been accused of inciting 10th and 12th class students. Another accused in the case, Ikrar Khan, has been remanded in judicial custody.

Hundreds of students took to the streets in several places, including Mumbai, to demand 10th-12th exams online. A case was filed against these students after it became clear that they were being instigated by Hindustani bhau. He was later arrested by Mumbai's Dharavi police. Fhathak was remanded in police custody till February 4. After that, Pathak's police custody has been extended for another day today.

Meanwhile, Hindusthani Bhau had asked why I should take responsibility for the students who took to the streets. Bhau said that the state government is responsible for the student agitation. He had said that for the last three months, the students of class X-XII have been suffering from depression.

It is being said that there is a video of social media celebrity Hindusthani Bhau behind this agitation of students. Four days ago, a video of a Bhau in India went viral. Exams should be taken online, not offline. Cancel if possible but don't play with students' lives. In the video, Hindustan Bhau had said that if the decision is not changed, we will take to the streets and start agitation. Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau said, I have no affiliation with any political party or I am not in any party.