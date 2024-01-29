Hingoli Farmers Plead State Govt to Address Three-Year Drought and Help with Survival

Goregaon (Hingoli): Farmers in the Goregaon area, who are reeling under continuous crop loss and drought conditions, have taken out organs for sale. Raising the serious issue of livelihood of the family, the farmers wrote a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, demanding that they buy our blood and give wheat, rice, and oil grains to feed themselves in return.

The district has been facing drought conditions for three consecutive years due to changing weather patterns. Despite the huge crop loss, not a single rupee of crop insurance was returned. There was no government help. So they have asked the government to withdraw blood but give food grains.

"Despite repeated protests, the government is wiping leaves from its face over the demands of the farmers. So it's time for farmers to sell organs and blood."

- Gajanan Kawarakhe,

Farmer, Goregaon, Dist. Hingoli

As a result, the farmer has become poor, so how do we feed the family now? That's the question facing farmers. Raising the issue, farmers in goregaon and surrounding areas have now decided to sell blood.