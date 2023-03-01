Holi 2023: Maharashtra to celebrate Holi on Mar 7, state wise Holi date

The ancient Hindu festival of colours, Holi, heralds the end of winter and the victory of good over evil, is marked with a public holiday and sees revellers pou. Holika Dahan 2023 date is 7 March,2023 and Dhulandi celebration date is 8 March, 2023.

The proper time begins after sunset and when the moon is looming up in the dark sky. It is to be noted that since Purnima tithi (the 15th day of the lunar calendar) is always a full moon day, the night sky is bright because of it.

Holi for the year 2023 is celebrated/ observed on sundown of Monday, March 6th ending at sundown on Tuesday, March 7th. Holi, also called the festival of sharing and love or the festival of colors is a Hindu two day festival in the Spring.

However, not all states will celebrate the festival on the same day. Maharashtra will celebrate Holi a day ahead of other days. According to the official notice of the Maharastra government, Holi will be celebrated in the state on March 7.

Here’s when Holi will be celebrated in different states and union territories of the country.