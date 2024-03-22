Holi 2024: Central Railway Urges Public to Refrain from Hurling Water Balloons Toward Mumbai Local Trains

Mumbai: During Holi season, railway passengers often complain of water balloons being hurled at speeding trains. The railway administration has warned that balloons should not be thrown on local trains during the festival. A case can be registered if one is found hurling balloons. For the past few years, there have been frequent incidents of balloons being hurled at local trains and BEST buses in Mumbai and the city suburbs.

With just one to two days left for Rang Panchami, there is a fear of such incidents happening. These incidents have taken place in the past in places where railway lines pass through slum areas. Passengers were also injured. There is also a risk of eye injury when water-filled balloons or plastic bags filled with water hit passengers standing at the door of the local trains.

As a result, the railway administration is making effective use of social media to prevent such incidents and through this, the message has been given that do not throw balloons on the local trains.

In the last few years, there have been incidents of balloon hurling at places such as Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. As a result, passengers traveling in BEST buses had to face difficulties. In view of the background of all these incidents, the administration has been making this appeal for the last three days to prevent such incidents from happening this year.

"Last year, there were incidents of balloons being hurled at local trains during Holi. Passengers standing at the door of the local, as well as those sitting near the window, are likely to be harmed by these incidents. Such incidents happen before and after Holi. Balloons should not be hurled at local trains to avoid inconvenience to passengers."

- Dr. Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway