How can a government be so careless?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over deaths at Nanded hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed as extremely painful the death of 24 people, including 12 babies, at a state-run hospital in Maharashtra and questioned the carelessness of the government.

The 24 deaths were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said.

Taking to X, Kejriwal said, This news of death of 24 people including 12 newborns in a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra is very painful. May God give courage to all the bereaved families in this difficult time. How can a government be so careless? These people are busy in forming and bringing down the government by buying and selling of MLAs but they do not care about the lives of the people.