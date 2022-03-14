HSC Exam Paper Leak: Class 12 Mathematics paper leaked with answer sheet before exam

Shocking news has come out from Ahmednagar that the paper of class 12th Mathematics subject has been leaked. The maths paper went viral on social media along with the answer sheet at 10 am. Education officials have arrived in Shrigonda. They are investigating from which examination center the paper was leaked.

Earlier in the day there were reports of class 12 chemistry paper being leaked. Vile Parle police have arrested a teacher of a private coaching class in Malad in connection with the case. It has come to light that this teacher has given his 12th Chemistry paper to his students.

The chemistry paper of class XII was held on Saturday. However, the paper had reached the students' mobiles even before the examination. Vile Parle police arrested a teacher of private classes in Malad in the case. Mukesh Yadav is the name of the teacher who runs these private classes. It is learned that this private tutor had given this paper to three students in his class on WhatsApp even before exam started.

Police have also questioned three students in the case. Police are also investigating whether anyone else is involved with Mukesh Yadav for paper leak, whether there was any financial transaction to get the paper leak, whether the paper leak has been leaked before, etc. The police are now investigating the matter. Police are also trying to find out how many students got the leaked chemistry paper. According to preliminary information, only three students have received this paper.

Maharashtra HSC Theory Exams 2022 time table, exams for Class 10 have begun from March 4 and will continue till March 30. Exam timing for most of the exams for HSC exams will start from 10:30 am and will end at 2:30 pm.