HSC SSC Exam: Class 10,12 exams to be cancelled amid rising covid cases?

Corona infection is on the rise in Maharashtra and the number of Omicron infections has also increased. According to the health department, 18,466 new corona patients were found in the state yesterday. While, the number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has reached 653. Due to the increasing corona infection in the state, questions were being raised as to how the 10th and 12th SSC HSC Exam would be held in the month of March-April. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education President Sharad Gosavi has given information in this regard. At present, it is decided to take the 10th and 12th exams offline and no separate decision has been taken, he clarified.

Corona and Omicron patients are on the rise in Mumbai, Pune and other cities in Maharashtra. As a result, offline schools in many cities, including Mumbai, have been shut down and online education has resumed. At present 10th and 12th classes are started offline.

As per the decision of the Central Government, it has been decided to vaccinate children between the ages of 15 to 18 years. In Maharashtra too, vaccination has started from January 3. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has stated that the target is to complete the vaccination of 10th and 12th class students by the month of January. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations will take measures for the safety of the students and is in touch with the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

It is learned that a separate examination will be planned for those students or their family member have covid during the 10th and 12th standard examinations.

