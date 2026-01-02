HSRP Deadline Ends: Strict Action Begins Against Old Vehicles in Maharashtra

At the beginning of the new year, an important update has been issued for vehicle owners across Maharashtra. The deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on older vehicles ended on December 31, 2025. From January 1, 2026, the rules are being enforced strictly across the state. The Transport Department has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted. Despite several deadline extensions in the past, many vehicle owners failed to comply. As a result, traffic police and transport officials have intensified inspection drives statewide, and vehicles without HSRP will now face immediate penal action.

The HSRP rule applies to all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. This includes two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and all categories of commercial vehicles. The government had earlier provided multiple extensions to ensure compliance, but authorities have now adopted a firm stance with zero relaxation. According to the Transport Department, adherence to this regulation is mandatory, and failure to comply will not be overlooked. The move is aimed at improving vehicle identification, enhancing road safety, and strengthening law enforcement mechanisms across Maharashtra as part of the updated traffic rules for 2026.

Meanwhile, some relief has been offered to vehicle owners who booked a valid HSRP appointment with an authorised vendor before December 31, 2025. Even if the actual installation date falls after the deadline, such owners will not face penalties, provided they can show proof of their appointment. However, vehicles without HSRP and without any prior booking will be subjected to strict action. For a first-time violation, a fine of ₹1,000 may be imposed, while repeated offences can attract penalties of up to ₹10,000.

According to official data, around one crore vehicles in Maharashtra have already been fitted with HSRP, but over 40 lakh vehicles are still operating without it. This has prompted authorities to plan stricter enforcement drives in the coming months. HSRP helps curb vehicle theft, prevents the use of fake number plates, and restricts illegal activities. The administration has also warned of separate action against fancy or non-compliant plates. To avoid legal trouble and financial penalties, vehicle owners have been urged to install HSRP at the earliest.