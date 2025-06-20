HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra for the Third Time; Check Last Date, Registration Process and Charges

As per the mandate of govt, all the vehicles manufactured before 2019 will have to fit the HSRP number plates. There are about two crore vehicles in the state before April 1, 2019. In view of the safety of these vehicles, the Transport Department started implementing it from February as per the instructions of the Central and State Governments. For this, the Transport Department appointed three companies and started the process of installing the plates department-wise. Initially, the deadline was till March 31, due to insufficient centers, lack of trained workers and other technical errors, the Transport Department extended the deadline till April 30.

Vehicle owners experienced longer waiting periods for registration due to supply and demand imbalances. Although the Transport Department extended the deadline to June 30, security number plate installation progress remained slow. Following demands for an extension, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced a new deadline of August 15, which Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar confirmed in a Thursday press release.

Motorists have been given a one and a half month (August 15) extension to install High Security Number Plate (HSRP). The Transport Department has extended the deadline for the third time. So far, only 30 percent of vehicle owners (23 lakh) in the state have registered and installed the plate, while some are waiting. The Transport Department has clarified that this extension is the last and has warned that action will be taken against the vehicle if the vehicle owners do not install the plate on time.

The next three to four months have been reserved for vehicle owners to install HSRP. Due to non-supply of boards from the three companies concerned, there are obstacles in the work. Many center operators have been affected by this, and some have closed their centers. Production and number of centers should be increased immediately. – Baba Shinde, President, Goods and Passenger Transport Association, Maharashtra State.

How to register HSRP number plate

After April 1, 2025, high security number plates have been made mandatory for all vehicles in the state. Let us understand how to register for this and what the process is. High Security Number Plate (HSRP) has been made mandatory for all old vehicles before April 1, 2019, till March 31. For this, three private agencies have been appointed across the state. Citizens will be able to get it installed through online processing and at the authorized center in their city. For this, you have to search for hsrp number plate on Google. After that, you will come to the Maharashtra government website transport.maharashtra.gov.in at the top. Click on it. After that, the home page will come in front of you. Now, you will come to a page called Apply High Security Registration Plate Online. After that, you have to select Office Search below. Now, you will have three options, but you have to click on APPLY HSRP. After that, you have to click on Order HSRP. After that, you have to enter the vehicle's Registration Number, last five digits of the chassis number, last five digits of the engine number, and mobile number. After that, the payment page will open.

How much will it cost to register the number?

Two-wheeler, tractor 450

Three-wheeler 500

Four-wheeler, other vehicles 745