Hyena Spotted in Pune: Wild Animal Seen Roaming on Road in Dhanori, Video Surfaces

Panic has gripped the residents of Pune following the viral video featuring a hyena on social media. In the viral video, the wild animal can be seen roaming on the road, reportedly in the Dhanori area of the city.

An X user named Noel Daniel shared the video with a warning: "Hyena was spotted in Dhanori and now in Pride World City. Very dangerous, please do something." Subsequently, the Pride World City Society issued a notification after confirming the sighting of a hyena in the area. The residents' association is collaborating with local authorities and taking swift action to ensure everyone's safety, responding to the alarming footage shared in WhatsApp groups, according to the Republic World report.

Residents in the vicinity, particularly those with a college campus nearby, express heightened concern. Authorities are expected to investigate and implement appropriate measures to address the situation.