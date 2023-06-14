"I am not surprised at all": Supriya Sule on ED action against Senthil Balaji

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said I am not surprised at all.

The ED on Tuesday conducted searches against V Senthil Balaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation. The minister, a DMK strongman from Karur district, said he was not aware of what the officials had come searching for at his premises and assured to extend total cooperation in the probe.

The raids are being carried out at Balaji's premises in state capital Chennai and his native Karur. The Supreme Court had last month allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

The searches are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Last month, the Income-tax department too had searched people close to Balaji in the state.