"I don't know where Patra Chawl is" Sanjay Raut's negative reply to ED

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED. Accordingly, he was ordered by the ED to appear for questioning on June 28. The ED has issued summons to Praveen Raut and Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier, the ED had confiscated some of his assets. Sanjay Raut could not attend the previous inquiry due to his meeting in Alibag. He was then summoned for questioning by the ED on July 1. At around 12 noon today, Sanjay Raut appeared at the ED office for questioning. However, after 10 years of stalling the Patra Chawl project, Sanjay Raut is giving negative answers in the ongoing inquiry. Sanjay Raut replied to the ED that he did not know where the letter was. The ED then countered how the abuse took place. It has been almost 4 hours since the ED inquiry of Sanjay Raut started.

"I am not a runaway. I believe in the central institutions and the ED in the country. So the ED has the courage to face the inquiry" Sanjay Raut said. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has stated that "it is my duty as a Member of Parliament and a citizen to cooperate with this organization."

MP Raut said, "As I am fearless, I will boldly go ahead with the action of the ED. I have never done anything wrong so there is no reason to be afraid. I am being interrogated fearlessly," Raut said.