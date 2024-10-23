'I Know Only One Ajit Dada Who Didn't Like Visiting Delhi': Supriya Sule Mocks Cousin Ajit Pawar's Frequent Trips

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has made a pointed remark about her cousin, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, over his frequent trips to Delhi. She reminisced about her brother, who preferred not to visit the national capital. This comment comes as Ajit Pawar and fellow party leader Praful Patel traveled to New Delhi on Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming state assembly elections set for November 20.

In response to inquiries, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, remarked, "I remember only one Ajit dada who never liked to go to Delhi." "I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi.

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Reportedly Finalises Seat-Sharing for Upcoming Polls – Check Which Party Gets How Many Seats.

On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar announced that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has nearly finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming state assembly elections. Addressing his absence from the discussions between BJP and Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai on Monday, he stated, “There is no reason for me to be present at the meeting when decisions regarding certain seats are being made between the BJP and Shiv Sena.” Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation from any ruling alliance leaders regarding media reports suggesting that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, with Shiv Sena possibly contesting 78 seats and the NCP being allocated 54 seats.

