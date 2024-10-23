Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Reportedly Finalises Seat-Sharing for Upcoming Polls – Check Which Party Gets How Many Seats

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 23, 2024): The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has reportedly finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on Tuesday. Top leaders of the alliance met late Tuesday night to finalise the distribution of seats among their parties.

Media indicate that Congress will contest 105 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) will run in 95 seats and NCP (SP) will contest 84 of the 288 assembly seats. The remaining seats are expected to be allocated to smaller parties within the alliance. However, no MVA leaders have confirmed this seat distribution.

Discussions had faced challenges, particularly between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat met with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issues. Following these talks, Thorat and other MVA leaders convened for a meeting that lasted over five hours at a luxury hotel.

Voting for the 288-member legislative assembly in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Counting will be held on November 23.