I request new government with folded hands to not play with environment of Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, former CM, and Shiv Sena leader appeal to the new government not to relocate the metro car shed to Aarey Colony, he said "We did not stop development. I request them [the new government] with folded hands to not play with the environment of Mumbai. Don't take out your anger on Mumbai."

He further said "I am upset today. If they are angry with me, fight with me. Don't murder Mumbai. Don't touch the Aarey plot." He also slammed rebels and said "How can they [rebels] go into an alliance with those who have not kept their word for over two years and backstabbed us."

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."