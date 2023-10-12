"If NCP is corrupt, why negotiate with us?": Supriya Sule confronts BJP over alleged back-channel talks

In a sharp response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a prominent figure in the Sharad Pawar faction, has questioned the BJP's credibility and consistency in dealing with her party.

Sule's remarks were triggered by recent statements from Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who suggested secret talks between NCP and BJP. These revelations have sparked a heated exchange between the two political entities.

Addressing reporters in Pune, Sule directly challenged the BJP, stating, "I want to ask the BJP; on one side, you called the NCP the 'Naturally Corrupt Party'... On the other side, (Chhagan) Bhujbal says that NCP and BJP were having discussions in the back channel... If the NCP is corrupt, then why was the BJP having negotiations with us? This shows that the allegations of corruption by the BJP were false. On one side, they were calling us corrupt, and on the other side, they were having back-channel discussions... Doesn't this show the double face of the BJP? They should clarify this."