"If no split NCP, Sharad Pawar should support us": Chhagan Bhujbal

Senior leader Sharad Pawar has caused a stir in the political circle by stating that there is no split in the NCP, emphasizing, 'Ajit Pawar is our leader.' Pawar made this statement before leaving Baramati for a meeting in Kolhapur. He also mentioned that if some people take a different stand, it cannot be said that there is a split in the party. Now, Ajit Pawar's group minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, has taken time to express his opinion on this matter.

“We welcome Sharad Pawar's statement. Bhujbal, Munde, and other leaders are also your supporters. Ajit Pawar is your leader, and we are also your workers. Sharad Pawar is ours. We have also met him. They are saying that there is no split in the party, so now they should support our action," Bhujbal said.