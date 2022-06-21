If you don't follow rules, legislature will go warns Sanjay Raut and other leaders

Mumbai: After the results of the Legislative Council, there is a big upheaval in the politics of the state. The party has been shocked by the mutiny of some Shiv Sena MLAs including Minister Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde and a supportive MLA are staying at a hotel in Surat, Gujarat. But before that, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sacked Eknath Shinde from the post of the group leader and gave the responsibility to Ajay Chaudhary.

In it, Sanjay Raut has given a serious warning about the rebel MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that when the time comes in the assembly, count the numbers, why hurry now? An absolute majority will be proved in the House. If the MLAs who are not here today do not follow the rules, action will be taken. His legislature will be canceled. They will have to face elections. He said that political existence would be ruined.

Also, MLAs want to come back, they are not allowed to come. MLAs are being pressured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should pay immediate attention. When Shinde was with BJP, what accounts did he have with him? The dialogue of the Chief Minister is going on. Some goons from Mumbai are sitting under the protection of Shiv Sena MLAs. The crimes against them in Mumbai went to the defense. All MLAs including Eknath Shinde should come back with love. We welcome Sanjay Raut.

Removed from group leadership?

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde had a telephone conversation. In this dialogue, Eknath Shinde said, "You decide yours, I decide to mine." On the one hand, the discussion, on the other hand, the allegation of kidnapping, on the other hand, why did you remove him from the post of a group leader? In this dialogue, Eknath Shinde said, "I have not formed any group or party." Nowhere did we talk about the post of Chief Minister, so did the group leader get fired? Sanjay Raut speaks well of me on the phone and often speaks against me in front of the media. This is what is said in Mumbai when it comes to presenting a role. Then he asked why they speak differently in the media.

At the same time, our point is to form the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on the basis of Hindutva. Although I did not take any action against the party, I was removed from the post of the group leader. Some leaders talk to me on the phone. But why a different dialogue with the media? If Shiv Sena leaders come to discuss with me, don't other leaders have any idea? The conversation lasted for about 15 minutes. Eknath Shinde has also said that he will announce his role soon.