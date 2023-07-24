IMD issues Orange alert for several district till July 27

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts till 27th July. Mumbai also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

After days, filled with waterlogging, traffic jams due to torrential rainfall, there is hardly going to be any relief for Mumbaikars. IMD has issued yellow alert for the city on Monday. Temperature of the city can reach to a maximum of 28 degree Celsius and drop lowest to 24 degree Celsius.

In the neighbouring districts of Palghar and Raigad, meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an orange alert indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places. Amidst the orange alert, the Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase has announced that all schools in Raigad district will remain closed on Monday.

