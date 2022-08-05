In-laws and husband attempts to kill woman by setting her body on fire

A case has been registered against the mother-in-law, father-in-law, and husband in the Panchgani police station on the charge of attempted murder for trying to set fire to the body of the daughter-in-law. The incident took place in Bhilar on Wednesday (3rd).

According to the information given by the police, the accused Jalil Bashir Dange, Mohsin Jalil Dange, and Sara Jalil Dange (all of Bhilar, Mahabaleshwar) made a murderous attempt to kill the woman by pouring diesel on her body and setting her on fire. In this case, daughter-in-law Asma Mohsin Dange (age 27) has filed a case against her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and husband.

The information about this is that while daughter-in-law Asma was sitting on the couch, father-in-law Jalal Hai came drinking alcohol. Also, he started abusing. At the same time, suspecting Asma, her husband Mohsin Bashir Dange beat the woman and poured diesel brought in a bottle on the body The plaintiff Asma Mohsin Dange has given a complaint against the three. Five policemen are investigating the matter.