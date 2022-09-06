In Pics: Akash Ambani, Supriya Sule attend Cyrus Mistry's funeral in Mumbai

Parsi rituals are underway for Cyrus Mistry’s last rites at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai. Akash Ambani, Supriya Sule and many other prominent figures are present at the crematorium for Cyrus Mistry’s funeral.A preliminary probe into the deaths of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger has revealed that not “wearing seat belts, over-speeding and error of judgment” resulted in the fatal car crash in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.

Maharashtra | People arrive at Worli crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, #CyrusMistry. NCP MP Supriya Sule also arrived here. pic.twitter.com/TO76UXI38b — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

According to the police, the car crashed into a divider at Surya River's Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Jehangir, 49, who was in the back seat of the Mercedes along with Mistry, too, died in the crash.The crash survivors, gynecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius, were on Monday morning shifted by road to a private hospital in Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat where they were taken on Sunday shortly after the accident. Anahita would undergo surgery after her situation improves, a hospital official said. Her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.


