Independence Day 2023: Vitthal temple adorned in hues of tricolour

On the 77th Independence Day, the Vitthal temple radiated a patriotic vibe by adorning itself with tricolour shades. The Vitthal Rukmini Temple Committee adorned the sanctum with vivid flower decorations, echoing the national flag's hues.

Consistently beautifying the temple with vibrant flowers on Hindu festivals, Independence Day, and Republic Day, the committee's efforts have been well-received. Devotees gathered to witness this stunning display, embracing the festive atmosphere and elevating the day's significance.