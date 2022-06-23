Independent MLA Devendra Bhuyar says people close to CM are not allow to meet him

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made an emotional statement saying, "Those who want to go can go from the party". On Wednesday night, on his way from Varsha to Matoshri, Uddhav Thackeray said this and left. It was seen that Uddhav Thackeray was emotional at that time. However, independent MLA Devendra Bhuyar has targeted those around Uddhav Thackeray.

Devendra Bhuyar has set a target that people close to Uddhav Thackeray will not allow him to meet them. Devendra Bhuyar has also claimed that Shiv Sena has split due to these baddies. Therefore, the discussion on who exactly Devendra Bhuyar wants to target is currently in full swing.

It is coming to light that 6 more MLAs from Shiv Sena are not reachable. Senior Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, Minister Dada Bhuse, MLA Sanjay Rathore, MLA from Dadar Sada Sarvankar, MLA from Kurla division Mangesh Kudalkar and MLA from Chandivali division Dilip Lande are not recoverable and are said to have left for Guwahati via Surat.

Uddhav Thackeray, while interacting with the citizens on Wednesday, answered the questions raised by the rebel MLAs and those present on their behalf. He also appealed to Eknath Shinde to come face to face. After this speech of the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde replied by tweeting twice in a row. In the last two and a half years, the Mahavikas Aghadi government only benefited the constituent parties and Shiv Sainiks were overwhelmed, said Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde has said that it is essential to get out of the unnatural front for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks.