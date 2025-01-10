INDIA Alliance Will Never Be Formed Again If It Breaks, Says Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut took a snatching attack on Congress on Friday, January 10. Raut said Congress is not keeping INDIA bloc leaders together and has not taken a single meeting with alliance partners after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We fought the Lok Sabha elections together and the results were also good. After that it was the responsibility of all of us, especially Congress, to keep the INDIA alliance alive," said Raut.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On INDIA alliance, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut says, "We fought the Lok Sabha elections together and the results were also good. After that it was the responsibility of all of us, especially Congress, to keep the INDIA alliance alive, sit together… pic.twitter.com/t85MlvDDKj — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Raut alleged that Omar Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal INDIA Bloc does not exist now. Alleging Congress for not taking meeting of INDIA Bloc he said, "But till now, not a single such meeting has taken place after the Lok Sabha elections. This is not right for the INDIA alliance...Leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal all say that the INDIA alliance has no existence now."

Raut further said that Congress is responsible if the alliance breaks and misconception in the minds of people comes in towards INDIA Bloc. "If such a feeling comes in the minds of the people, then the biggest party of the alliance, Congress is responsible for this."

Shiv Sena UBT leader said there is no coordination between alliance parties. "There is no coordination, no discussion, no dialogue. This means that people have doubts about whether everything is fine or not in the INDIA alliance ...If this alliance breaks once, then the INDIA alliance will never be formed again," Raut added.

When asked about the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme by the Mahauti government, he said, "they bought vote by giving Rs 1500 to the people of the state. Now the election is concluded and results are out, they will stopped it and start when the polls are near."