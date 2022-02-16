India's first 'disco-king' Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Mumbai, Feb 16 Veteran singer-composer Alokesh alias Bappi Lahiri - nephew of the legendary trio of late Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Anoop Kumar - passed away around midnight due to multiple health issues, his family said here on Wednesday.

Wielding the baton from the age of 19, Lahiri, 69, and breathed his last at the Criticare Hospital, Juhu, said the hospital Director Dr Deepak Namjoshi.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, after which he was brought to the hospital," said Dr Joshi.

He suffered from several health complications and died due to OSA

