Inhuman torture: 'Support person' fails to accompany girl to court

Viraj Deshpande (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

The apathy of government officials and procedural lapses regarding the sensitive case of the 10-year-old girl who was sexually abused, tortured and held captive, seems to be a regular affair now. In the latest controversy, it has come to fore that the 'support person' appointed by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to take care of the girl failed to accompany her to the court on Monday as is customary.

According to sources, the girl was supposed to record her statement before court under sections 164 of CrPC. "The support person should have accompanied the girl during this procedure. Rather she was sent alone with the police to the court," said a source in the know of things.

According to CWC sources, in-charge superintendent of the government home where the girl is currently staying was appointed as the support person for her. "It is not compulsory as per the law that the support person should accompany the girl in the court. However, the support person is appointed as she is close to the girl and should have accompanied her as it is a common practice. Presence of a support person helps the girl feel safe and record statements properly which is very essential for a conviction," said sources adding that the support person was appointed from the government home where she was staying for the same reason.

Sources added that it was a shocking thing for CWC members as well as the police that no one accompanied the girl while going to court. "If the support person had told CWC members that she was not able to go to court, someone else would have been appointed by CWC to accompany the girl," said the sources. When Lokmat Times contacted the support person, she could not give a proper answer.

Heena approaches court for bail. Police have till now arrested Arman Khan, his brother-in-law Azhar Sheikh and the girl's Bengaluru-based father. Arman's wife, Heena is still at large. Police sources said Heena has approached court for anticipatory bail citing health reasons



