Inspiring Journey of IPS Noorul Hasan: From a Hindi medium school to an IPS officer



Noorul Hasan, an IPS officer’s story is a movie in itself. From staying in a slum to cracking up UPSC Civil Services exam without any external help, Hasan’s incredible journey is something that every aspirant or every person should look up to.

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. This year in the IPS category, IPS Officer, Noorul Hasan was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award.

Noorul desired to study B.Tech at IIT after completing his 12th grade but lacked the funds for its coaching. His father had even sold the village’s ancestral land to pay the coaching expenses. Despite his efforts, Noorul did not get into IIT, but he got admission to the B.Tech course at Aligarh Muslim University.

The youngest IPS Officer, Noorul Hasan took charge as the ACP of Dharamabad Division of Nanded District in Maharashtra State. Noorul Hasan hails from Peelibheet District of UP. He studied in a Govt. school up to 8th standard. After passing 10th class, he went to Raibareili along with his father and studied Intermediate through Hindi Medium. Later, he joined Aligarh Muslim University in 2009 for B.Tech. He improved his proficiency in English language during his studies at AMU. He established a forum along with his 10 friends who used to exchange views on national and international affairs. They also used to conduct mock interviews.