'Internal Disputes Are Common': Nana Patole Responds to Criticism Amid Resignation Speculation

After the crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, there is speculation about a leadership change in the Maharashtra Congress. Reports suggest that Congress state president Nana Patole has written a letter to the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing his desire to step down. Questions have also been raised within the Congress regarding Patole’s leadership. Against this backdrop, Nana Patole clarified his stance on internal disputes within the Congress while speaking to the media.

Nana Patole stated, “Such things keep happening in political parties. Even in the BJP, people raise objections against Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. It is not something unique to Congress; these things happen in all parties. Internal matters are resolved within the party,” Patole remarked.

Meanwhile, speaking about the election defeat, Patole said, “The responsibility lies with everyone. This is not about claiming credit but about self-reflection. The people of the state are demanding voting through ballot papers. Everyone must focus on this issue. The government formed on the basis of our votes must reflect the people’s mandate, and this is the fight we need to take up now,” Patole appealed to party members.

What did Nana Patole mention in his letter to the Congress president?

Following the major setback in the Assembly elections, state president Nana Patole has expressed his desire to step down from his position. Patole has reportedly written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, taking responsibility for the party’s significant decline in performance in the Assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources suggest that Patole wrote, “I have completed four years as the state Congress president. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee should now be dissolved, and a new committee should be formed. I should be relieved from my position.”