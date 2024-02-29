Internal Disputes within BJP about Pankaja Munde and Navneet Rana's Candidature for Lok Sabha Polls

Mumbai: It is learned that former minister Pankaja Munde's name has almost been finalized for the Beed Lok Sabha seat after a lot of disagreements within the BJP over the issue. On the other hand, the Amravati seat will go to the BJP in the Grand Alliance, and sitting MP Navneet Kaur Rana will be the candidate there.

Sitting MP Pritam is likely to be politically rehabilitated in another way. Pritam had won both the 2014 by-election and the 2019 general election. At that time, his brother Dhananjay came out campaigning against him, but this time the picture is different. While Pankaja is considered to be the candidate, Dhananjay will be seen in her campaign.

Attention on Rana's stand

Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana is likely to contest on a BJP ticket. The Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol is held by Eknath Shinde and the voters of Amravati have adopted this symbol. Therefore, there was a request for Navneet to contest on behalf of the Shiv Sena. The BJP is learned to have rejected a proposal to extend support if she contests as an independent.

Reduced tension between Munde cousins

The rift between ministers Dhananjay Munde and Pankaja has narrowed. Dhananjay Munde has assured BJP leaders that he will stand firmly behind either of the Munde sisters. Pankaja Munde's name was discussed for the Rajya Sabha but it did not happen. At that time, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis had assured that good things were awaiting Pankajatai



BJP's state committee

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, state ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar have been appointed by the BJP high command for Maharashtra.

The committee has been asked to decide on a possible candidate. Sources said the committee has held two meetings so far and the probable names have almost been finalised.

There is a discussion on whether Poonam Mahajan should be given another chance from North Central Mumbai or Piyush Goyal, Ashish Shelar, and actress Madhuri Dixit should be fielded as candidates. It is said that Hina Gavit will get another chance from Nandurbar.