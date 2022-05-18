Introduced from Free Fire Game, young man reaches women's home to molest her

A young man from Mumbai, who was identified from a free fire game, reached Amravati twice and molested and chased the girl concerned. He was caught red-handed while hovering in front of the girl's house. Abhishek Chaurasia (20, resident of Borivali, Mumbai) is the name of the youth arrested by the police. According to the complaint, a 20-year-old woman from the city met Abhishek in 2020 while playing an online game on her mobile. This started their conversation. Meanwhile, occasional mobile conversations started. However, the young woman noticed that Abhishek was speaking for a different purpose. So she started ignoring him.

Meanwhile, Abhishek came to Amravati from Mumbai in April this year. He circled in front of the young woman's house. She told her family about it. The family informed the Kholapuri Gate police. The police arrested him. However, at that time, Abhishek apologized to the girl and her family at the police station and said that this would not happen again. Therefore, neither the family nor the young woman complained to save the future of the young man.

Abhishek again reached Amravati from Mumbai on 16th May and started circling in front of the girl's house. The young woman saw him. This time, however, the girl lodged a complaint against Abhishek with the Kholapuri Gate police. She reported seeing the accused chasing her with the intention of harassing her. As soon as he was seen around 1 pm on May 16, the girl informed the Kholapuri Gate police. Abhishek, who was unaware of the arrest, was handed over to the police. A case was registered against him under section 354D.