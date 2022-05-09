IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of season

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2022.

MI star got ruled out of the 15th edition owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Yadav sustained the injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 6.

Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 including 3 half-centuries.

The right-handed batter has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team.

This news comes before Mumbai Indians clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

